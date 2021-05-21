Menu
Russian
The Bite poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.8
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Bite

The Bite (2021 - 2021)

The Bite 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Spectrum Originals
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Bite" is a new American TV series in the genre of comedic horror. The show takes place against the backdrop of a global pandemic of an extremely contagious disease. The main characters, Lily and Rachel, are forced to stay at home and make a living remotely. At first, they find it very difficult, but over time, the neighbors get used to the new format. The situation takes a sharp turn for the worse when the planet is hit by a wave of a new, much more dangerous virus. This new deadly infection turns humanity into real zombies.
Кусь - trailer
The Bite  trailer
Cast
Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling
Ben Shenkman
Ben Shenkman
Steven Pasquale
Steven Pasquale
Linda Emond
Linda Emond
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald
Cast and Crew

6.8 IMDb
Seasons
The Bite - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
