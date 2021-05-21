"The Bite" is a new American TV series in the genre of comedic horror. The show takes place against the backdrop of a global pandemic of an extremely contagious disease. The main characters, Lily and Rachel, are forced to stay at home and make a living remotely. At first, they find it very difficult, but over time, the neighbors get used to the new format. The situation takes a sharp turn for the worse when the planet is hit by a wave of a new, much more dangerous virus. This new deadly infection turns humanity into real zombies.

