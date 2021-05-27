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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Beast Must Die

The Beast Must Die (2021 - …)

The Beast Must Die 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Beast Must Die" is a British drama series based on a well-known literary novel. The main character is a woman named Francis Cairns. Her six-year-old son is killed in a hit-and-run accident, and the driver chooses to flee the scene. As the story unfolds, Francis learns that the police are planning to freeze the investigation. As a result, she takes it upon herself to find the killer and simultaneously prepares a plan for revenge. Determined to seek justice, Francis is willing to take down the perpetrator, whoever they may be.
Cast
Cast
Jared Harris
Jared Harris
Rick Warden
Nathaniel Parker
Nathaniel Parker
Geraldine James
Geraldine James
Maeve Dermody
Maeve Dermody
Elina Knihtilä
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Crime genre  In series of Great Britain  In series of 2021 
Seasons
The Beast Must Die - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
Season 2
TBA,
 
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