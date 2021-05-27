"The Beast Must Die" is a British drama series based on a well-known literary novel. The main character is a woman named Francis Cairns. Her six-year-old son is killed in a hit-and-run accident, and the driver chooses to flee the scene. As the story unfolds, Francis learns that the police are planning to freeze the investigation. As a result, she takes it upon herself to find the killer and simultaneously prepares a plan for revenge. Determined to seek justice, Francis is willing to take down the perpetrator, whoever they may be.

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