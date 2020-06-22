"Tehran" is a new spy show on the streaming platform Apple TV+. The TV series tells the story of Tamar, who was born in Iran but raised in Israel and eventually becomes a Mossad agent. Tamar has completed dozens of internationally significant missions, but her greatest challenge still lies ahead. The government tasks Tamar with infiltrating the Iranian capital, disabling a nuclear reactor, and neutralizing air defense systems. A series of fatal mistakes turns the spy's life into a living hell.

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