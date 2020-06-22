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Tehran poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Tehran

Tehran (2020 - …)

Tehran 18+
Production year 2020
Country Israel
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Tehran" is a new spy show on the streaming platform Apple TV+. The TV series tells the story of Tamar, who was born in Iran but raised in Israel and eventually becomes a Mossad agent. Tamar has completed dozens of internationally significant missions, but her greatest challenge still lies ahead. The government tasks Tamar with infiltrating the Iranian capital, disabling a nuclear reactor, and neutralizing air defense systems. A series of fatal mistakes turns the spy's life into a living hell.
Tehran - Trailer season 2
Tehran  Trailer season 2
Cast
Cast
Liraz Charhi
Liraz Charhi
Menashe Noy
Menashe Noy
Shaun Toub
Shaun Toub
Navid Negahban
Navid Negahban
Arash Marandi
Arash Marandi
Niv Sultan
Niv Sultan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  780 In the Drama genre  477 In the Thriller genre  94 In series of Israel  1 In series of 2020  35
Seasons
Tehran - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Tehran - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Tehran - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 8 episodes
 
Season 4
TBA,
 
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