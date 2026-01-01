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About
Filmography
Liraz Charhi
Liraz Charhi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liraz Charhi
Liraz Charhi
Liraz Charhi
Date of Birth
31 May 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Tehran
(2020)
7.0
Sof Ha'Olam Smola
(2003)
6.8
A Late Quartet
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2012
2003
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
7.6
Tehran
Drama, Thriller
2020, Israel
6.8
A Late Quartet
A Late Quartet
Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7
Sof Ha'Olam Smola
Sof Ha'Olam Smola
Romantic
2003, Israel
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