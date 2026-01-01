Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Liraz Charhi
Liraz Charhi Liraz Charhi
Kinoafisha Persons Liraz Charhi

Liraz Charhi

Liraz Charhi

Date of Birth
31 May 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Tehran 7.6
Tehran (2020)
Sof Ha'Olam Smola 7.0
Sof Ha'Olam Smola (2003)
A Late Quartet 6.8
A Late Quartet (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tehran 7.6
Tehran
Drama, Thriller 2020, Israel
A Late Quartet 6.8
A Late Quartet A Late Quartet
Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Sof Ha'Olam Smola 7
Sof Ha'Olam Smola Sof Ha'Olam Smola
Romantic 2003, Israel
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more