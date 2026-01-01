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Filmography
Niv Sultan
Niv Sultan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niv Sultan
Niv Sultan
Niv Sultan
Date of Birth
16 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Tehran
(2020)
6.9
That Dirty Black Bag
(2022)
6.1
Traitor
(2022)
Filmography
6.9
That Dirty Black Bag
Western, Action
2022, USA
6.1
Traitor
Drama, Thriller
2022, Israel
7.6
Tehran
Drama, Thriller
2020, Israel
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