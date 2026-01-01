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Niv Sultan
Niv Sultan Niv Sultan
Kinoafisha Persons Niv Sultan

Niv Sultan

Niv Sultan

Date of Birth
16 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Tehran 7.6
Tehran (2020)
That Dirty Black Bag 6.9
That Dirty Black Bag (2022)
Traitor 6.1
Traitor (2022)

Filmography

That Dirty Black Bag 6.9
That Dirty Black Bag
Western, Action 2022, USA
Traitor 6.1
Traitor
Drama, Thriller 2022, Israel
Tehran 7.6
Tehran
Drama, Thriller 2020, Israel
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