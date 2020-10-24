Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Tancy na peske

Tancy na peske (2020 - …)

Танцы на песке 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ТВ Центр
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Dances on the Sand" is a Russian thriller that explores how past sins can haunt a person for their entire life, with no escape. Alina returns to her hometown where her father lives. Unfortunately, she arrives at an inopportune time: the police are searching for a serial killer who has already claimed several victims, including the mother of the main character. Alina begins to suspect someone close to her and desperately tries to uncover the truth. The case proves to be too complex for the local police, so they call in an experienced investigator for assistance. Even the closest of people have their own dark secrets.
Cast
Aleksandr Pashkov
Andrey Mokeev
Darja Evgenevna Roemjantseva
Efim Petrunin
Igor Golovin
Sofia Priss
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6 IMDb
Seasons
Tancy na peske - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 4 episodes
 
Tancy na peske - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 4 episodes
 
Tancy na peske - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 4 episodes
 
Season 4
2025, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
