"Dances on the Sand" is a Russian thriller that explores how past sins can haunt a person for their entire life, with no escape. Alina returns to her hometown where her father lives. Unfortunately, she arrives at an inopportune time: the police are searching for a serial killer who has already claimed several victims, including the mother of the main character. Alina begins to suspect someone close to her and desperately tries to uncover the truth. The case proves to be too complex for the local police, so they call in an experienced investigator for assistance. Even the closest of people have their own dark secrets.

