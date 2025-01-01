Menu
Aleksandr Pashkov
Aleksandr Pashkov
Date of Birth
15 November 1979
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.4
Lyubka
(2009)
5.9
Breakthrough
(2005)
5.9
Vdoviy parokhod
(2010)
Stryapuha-4. Teni pustyh domov
Detective
2025, Russia
Staryj kon
Detective
2025, Russia
Tancy na stekle
Detective
2025, Russia
Zataiv dyhanie
Romantic
2024, Russia
Prikaza umirat ne bylo
Drama, War
2023, Russia
Stryapuha
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2023, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-2
Romantic
2023, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-3
Romantic
2023, Russia
Stryapuha-2. Konfetnaya ledi
Detective, Romantic
2023, Russia
Tancy v temnote
Romantic, Detective
2023, Russia
Alisa protiv pravil 2
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
Dela zhiteyskie
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
Tancy na uglyah
Detective
2022, Russia
Grom sredi yasnogo neba
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Provincial
Crime, Detective
2021, Ukraine
Elena i kapitan
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Za pervogo vstrechnogo
Romantic
2021, Russia
Alisa protiv pravil
Detective, Romantic
2021, Russia
Ona, on i ona
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
Chuzhі dіti
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Tancy na peske
Drama, Detective
2020, Russia
Yakscho ti mene probachish
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Nikogda ne byvaet pozdno
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Katkino pole
Drama
2018, Russia
Show more
Photos
