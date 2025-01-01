Aleksandr Pashkov

Menu
Date of Birth
15 November 1979
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Lyubka 7.4
Lyubka (2009)
Breakthrough 5.9
Breakthrough (2005)
Vdoviy parokhod 5.9
Vdoviy parokhod (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 55 Films 10 TV Shows 45 Actor 55
Stryapuha-4. Teni pustyh domov
Stryapuha-4. Teni pustyh domov
Detective 2025, Russia
Staryj kon
Detective 2025, Russia
Tancy na stekle
Tancy na stekle
Detective 2025, Russia
Zataiv dyhanie
Zataiv dyhanie
Romantic 2024, Russia
Prikaza umirat ne bylo
Prikaza umirat ne bylo
Drama, War 2023, Russia
Stryapuha
Stryapuha
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2023, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-2
Dela zhitejskie-2
Romantic 2023, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-3
Dela zhitejskie-3
Romantic 2023, Russia
Stryapuha-2. Konfetnaya ledi
Stryapuha-2. Konfetnaya ledi
Detective, Romantic 2023, Russia
Tancy v temnote
Tancy v temnote
Romantic, Detective 2023, Russia
Alisa protiv pravil 2
Alisa protiv pravil 2
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
Dela zhiteyskie
Dela zhiteyskie
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
Tancy na uglyah
Tancy na uglyah
Detective 2022, Russia
Grom sredi yasnogo neba
Grom sredi yasnogo neba
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Provincial
Provincial
Crime, Detective 2021, Ukraine
Elena i kapitan
Elena i kapitan
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Za pervogo vstrechnogo
Za pervogo vstrechnogo
Romantic 2021, Russia
Alisa protiv pravil
Alisa protiv pravil
Detective, Romantic 2021, Russia
Ona, on i ona
Ona, on i ona
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Chuzhі dіti
Chuzhі dіti
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Tancy na peske
Tancy na peske
Drama, Detective 2020, Russia
Yakscho ti mene probachish
Yakscho ti mene probachish
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Nikogda ne byvaet pozdno
Nikogda ne byvaet pozdno
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Katkino pole
Katkino pole
Drama 2018, Russia
Show more

Photos

