"Seuwiteuhom" is a South Korean adventure thriller TV show. The story revolves around Cha Hyeon-su, a reclusive teenager who loses his parents and beloved sister. As a result, he is forced to live in a less than ideal neighborhood and survive on a shoestring budget. The main character is determined not to lead such an existence, so he decides to commit suicide. However, something strange happens: everyone around him starts turning into horrifying monsters. Hyeon-su has to get to know his surviving neighbors in order to fight for their lives together.

