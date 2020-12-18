Menu
Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.2
Sweet Home

Sweet Home (2020 - …)

Seuwiteuhom 18+
Production year 2020
Country South Korea
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 21 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Seuwiteuhom" is a South Korean adventure thriller TV show. The story revolves around Cha Hyeon-su, a reclusive teenager who loses his parents and beloved sister. As a result, he is forced to live in a less than ideal neighborhood and survive on a shoestring budget. The main character is determined not to lead such an existence, so he decides to commit suicide. However, something strange happens: everyone around him starts turning into horrifying monsters. Hyeon-su has to get to know his surviving neighbors in order to fight for their lives together.
Cast
Sung Kang
Kim Sang-ho
Lee Si-young
Park Gyoo-yeong
Lee Jin-wook
Kim Gap-soo
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
Season 3
2024, 8 episodes
 
