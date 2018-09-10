Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Strangers

Strangers (2018 - 2018)

Strangers 18+
Production year 2018
Country Great Britain/China/Hong Kong/Taiwan, Province of China
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Strangers" is a British crime drama about a past that is best left forgotten. The life of the main character is turned upside down when his wife dies in a car accident. She spent half her life in Hong Kong, far away from her husband, who had never visited the Far East. But now the man decides to make the journey to identify her body. He is shocked to learn that his wife had been leading a double life all this time: she had another family. Together with his new "relatives," the protagonist must unravel a web of intrigue and uncover the true identity of the killer.
Cast
Emilia Fox
Tim McInnerny
Anthony Wong
Raquel Cassidy
Rosalind Halstead
John Simm
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
