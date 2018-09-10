"Strangers" is a British crime drama about a past that is best left forgotten. The life of the main character is turned upside down when his wife dies in a car accident. She spent half her life in Hong Kong, far away from her husband, who had never visited the Far East. But now the man decides to make the journey to identify her body. He is shocked to learn that his wife had been leading a double life all this time: she had another family. Together with his new "relatives," the protagonist must unravel a web of intrigue and uncover the true identity of the killer.

Expand