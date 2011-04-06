Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (2011 - 2011)

Steins Gate 18+
Production year 2011
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel SUN-TV
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Steins Gate" is a multi-episode science fiction anime that revolves around a group of geek enthusiasts. Every day, they gather in their secret laboratory to engage in various important activities. The main protagonist, an eighteen-year-old boy named Rintaro, is obsessed with a global conspiracy. He wants to fight against a secret government and save people from its influence. Among this group is a hacker named Itaru Hashida, who can hack into any security system. Another member of this community is Mayuri, a waitress and Rintaro's friend, who dreams of adventures and real-life challenges.
Kana Hanazawa
Kana Hanazawa Mayuri Shiina
Mamoru Miyano
Mamoru Miyano Rintarou Okabe
Asami Imai Kurisu Makise
Yu Kobayashi
Yu Kobayashi Ruka Urushibara
Yukari Tamura
Yukari Tamura Suzuha Amane
Seki Tomokazu Itaru Hashida
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
8.8 IMDb
Seasons
Steins;Gate - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
