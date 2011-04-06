"Steins Gate" is a multi-episode science fiction anime that revolves around a group of geek enthusiasts. Every day, they gather in their secret laboratory to engage in various important activities. The main protagonist, an eighteen-year-old boy named Rintaro, is obsessed with a global conspiracy. He wants to fight against a secret government and save people from its influence. Among this group is a hacker named Itaru Hashida, who can hack into any security system. Another member of this community is Mayuri, a waitress and Rintaro's friend, who dreams of adventures and real-life challenges.

