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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Yukari Tamura
Yukari Tamura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yukari Tamura
Yukari Tamura
Yukari Tamura
Date of Birth
27 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Steins;Gate
(2011)
8.3
Steins;Gate Zero
(2018)
8.1
Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu
(2016)
Filmography
7.7
The Dangers in My Heart
Gekijô-ban Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu
Animation, Comedy, Romantic
2026, Japan
5.8
Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Anime, Action, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
5.9
Highspeed Etoile
Anime, Sport
2024, Japan
6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom
Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
6.8
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story
Anime
2022, Japan
6.4
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy
2021, Japan
7.2
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
8.3
Steins;Gate Zero
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2018, Japan
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