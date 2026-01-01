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Yukari Tamura
Yukari Tamura Yukari Tamura
Kinoafisha Persons Yukari Tamura

Yukari Tamura

Yukari Tamura

Date of Birth
27 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Steins;Gate 8.5
Steins;Gate (2011)
Steins;Gate Zero 8.3
Steins;Gate Zero (2018)
Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu 8.1
Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu (2016)

Filmography

The Dangers in My Heart 7.7
The Dangers in My Heart Gekijô-ban Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu
Animation, Comedy, Romantic 2026, Japan
Suicide Squad ISEKAI 5.8
Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Anime, Action, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Highspeed Etoile 5.9
Highspeed Etoile
Anime, Sport 2024, Japan
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom 6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story 6.8
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story
Anime 2022, Japan
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 6.4
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy 2021, Japan
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat 7.2
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Steins;Gate Zero 8.3
Steins;Gate Zero
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2018, Japan
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