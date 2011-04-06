Menu
Steins;Gate All seasons
Steins Gate
12+
Production year
2011
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
SUN-TV
Series rating
7.5
10
votes
8.8
IMDb
All seasons of "Steins;Gate"
Season 1
24 episodes
6 April 2011 - 14 September 2011
