Starec (2019 - 2022)

Старец 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 23 minutes
TV channel ТВ-3
Runtime 57 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Elder" is a series about an elderly man who has long grown tired of the noise and hustle of the city. He decides to live in a remote forest, where his cozy wooden house will always be filled with light and warmth. However, the solitude of the wise man is constantly interrupted by people with various destinies and problems, seeking new hope for happiness, coping with tragic loss, understanding the meaning of justice and revenge, seeking help in making important decisions, or seeking redemption for their heavy sins...
Cast
Boris Nevzorov
Boris Nevzorov
Ivan Kolesnikov
Ivan Kolesnikov
Polina Domanova
Polina Domanova
Aleksandr Rumyantsev
Karina Bazarova
Zoya Elagina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Seasons
Starec - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 30 episodes
 
Starec - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 60 episodes
 
Starec - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 60 episodes
 
Stills
