"The Elder" is a series about an elderly man who has long grown tired of the noise and hustle of the city. He decides to live in a remote forest, where his cozy wooden house will always be filled with light and warmth. However, the solitude of the wise man is constantly interrupted by people with various destinies and problems, seeking new hope for happiness, coping with tragic loss, understanding the meaning of justice and revenge, seeking help in making important decisions, or seeking redemption for their heavy sins...

