"Star vs. the Forces of Evil" is an American animated show created by Disney. The series takes place in a magical universe where magic and unicorns exist. The main character is Princess Star Butterfly. On her fourteenth birthday, Star receives a wand that has the power to create miracles as a gift. However, the way Star decides to use this gift disappoints her parents greatly. As a result, the king and queen send her to another dimension - our reality. There, Star enrolls in a regular school and even makes a friend named Marco, a Mexican boy.

