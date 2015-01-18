Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Star vs. the Forces of Evil

Star vs. the Forces of Evil (2015 - 2019)

Star vs. the Forces of Evil 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel Disney XD
Runtime 28 hours 14 minutes

TV series description

"Star vs. the Forces of Evil" is an American animated show created by Disney. The series takes place in a magical universe where magic and unicorns exist. The main character is Princess Star Butterfly. On her fourteenth birthday, Star receives a wand that has the power to create miracles as a gift. However, the way Star decides to use this gift disappoints her parents greatly. As a result, the king and queen send her to another dimension - our reality. There, Star enrolls in a regular school and even makes a friend named Marco, a Mexican boy.
Cast
Alan Tudyk
Jeff Bennett
Abby Elliott
Eden Sher
Mark Gagliardi
Fred Tatasciore
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Star vs. the Forces of Evil - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
Star vs. the Forces of Evil - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 22 episodes
 
Star vs. the Forces of Evil - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 21 episodes
 
Star vs. the Forces of Evil - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 21 episodes
 
