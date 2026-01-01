Menu
Mark Gagliardi
Mark Gagliardi
Mark Gagliardi
Mark Gagliardi
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Star vs. the Forces of Evil
(2015)
6.8
Blood & Treasure
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Drama
Year
All
2019
2015
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
2
6.8
Blood & Treasure
Drama, Action, Adventure
2019, USA
7.7
Star vs. the Forces of Evil
Animation, Children's
2015, USA
