Springfloden poster
8.2 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Springfloden

Springfloden (2016 - 2018)

Springfloden 18+
Production year 2016
Country Sweden/Belgium
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel SVT1
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Springfloden" is a Swedish-German detective thriller about a talented student at the police academy. Olivia Rönning must present her graduation project in her field of study - investigating a particular murder. She chooses an unsolved case from 1987 as her basis. Back then, on the island of Nordkoster, three unknown individuals buried a pregnant woman in the sand, who drowned during high tide. The only witness to the murder was a nine-year-old boy, so Inspector Tom Stilton couldn't prove anything.
Прилив - trailer второго сезона
Springfloden  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Johan Widerberg
Kjell Bergqvist
Julia Ragnarsson
Michaela Thorsén
Arvin Kananian
Michael Segerström
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Springfloden - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 10 episodes
 
Springfloden - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 10 episodes
 
