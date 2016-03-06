Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Springfloden poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Springfloden Seasons

Springfloden All seasons

Springfloden 18+
Production year 2016
Country Sweden/Belgium
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel SVT1

Series rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Springfloden"
Springfloden - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 6 March 2016 - 15 May 2016
 
Springfloden - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 16 September 2018 - 18 November 2018
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more