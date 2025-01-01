Spider-ManI don't suppose I could convince you to come up here and fight like a spider.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man[talking about the bomb strapped to his wrist] No, no take it back. It clashes with the color of my costume.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-ManSubtetly is not your strong point, is it?
WolverineHey, can't even spell the word.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man[during his first tussle with Tombstone] Now I get the name. I feel like I was just hit by a slab of granite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man[back in the days before he used his powers to fight crime] All I cared about was taking care of number one. Me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man[after Dr Mariah Crawford has told Spider-Man the story of how her lover Sergei became the crazed obsessive Kraven the Hunter] Look Doc, I'm sympathetic. But I don't usually handle domestic disputes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Dorian Harewood
Christopher Daniel Barnes
Cal Dodd
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more