Spider-Man poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Spider-Man Seasons

Spider-Man All seasons

Spider-Man
Production year 1994
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox

Series rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Spider-Man"
Season 1
13 episodes 19 November 1994 - 11 June 1995
 
Neogenic Nightmare
14 episodes 9 September 1995 - 24 February 1996
 
The Sins of the Fathers
14 episodes 27 April 1996 - 23 November 1996
 
Partners in Danger
11 episodes 1 February 1997 - 2 August 1997
 
Season 5
13 episodes 12 September 1997 - 31 January 1998
 
