Seasons
Spider-Man All seasons
Spider-Man
Production year
1994
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Spider-Man"
Season 1
13 episodes
19 November 1994 - 11 June 1995
Neogenic Nightmare
14 episodes
9 September 1995 - 24 February 1996
The Sins of the Fathers
14 episodes
27 April 1996 - 23 November 1996
Partners in Danger
11 episodes
1 February 1997 - 2 August 1997
Season 5
13 episodes
12 September 1997 - 31 January 1998
