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About
Filmography
Cal Dodd
Cal Dodd
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cal Dodd
Cal Dodd
Cal Dodd
Date of Birth
23 November 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Voice actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
9.0
X-Men '97
(2024)
8.4
Spider-Man
(1994)
8.2
X-Men
(1992)
Filmography
9
X-Men '97
Animation, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2024, USA
6.5
Paw Patrol 9
Paw Patrol 9
Animation, Children's, Family
2020, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
8.4
Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1994, USA
8.2
X-Men
Children's, Sci-Fi
1992, USA/Canada
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