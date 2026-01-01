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Cal Dodd Cal Dodd
Kinoafisha Persons Cal Dodd

Cal Dodd

Cal Dodd

Date of Birth
23 November 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Voice actor, Action hero

Popular Films

X-Men '97 9.0
X-Men '97 (2024)
Spider-Man 8.4
Spider-Man (1994)
X-Men 8.2
X-Men (1992)

Filmography

X-Men '97 9
X-Men '97
Animation, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2024, USA
Paw Patrol 9 6.5
Paw Patrol 9 Paw Patrol 9
Animation, Children's, Family 2020, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
Spider-Man 8.4
Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1994, USA
X-Men 8.2
X-Men
Children's, Sci-Fi 1992, USA/Canada
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