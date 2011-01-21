Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (2011 - 2011)

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Spartacus: Gods of the Arena" is an American miniseries that serves as a prequel to the series "Spartacus." The events of "Gods of the Arena" take place several years before the legendary Spartacus, the future champion and leader of the slave uprising, appears in Capua. In the meantime, the gladiator Gannicus, who belongs to the House of Batiatus, reigns in the arena. The head of the family, Titus Lentulus Batiatus, goes to Sicily, giving his son the opportunity to take the reins of power and prove himself. Proud and ambitious Quintus Batiatus seeks friendship with the most influential people in Capua and Rome in order to rise in society and build a political career. His intelligent and calculating wife, Lucretia, assists him in everything. For the glory of the House of Batiatus, Quintus is willing to do anything, organizing grand celebrations for potential allies and carrying out bloody retribution against competitors and traitors. He is also tirelessly searching for talented fighters, and soon the newly arrived recruit, Crixus, will pose a challenge to the strongest gladiators in the ludus. Quintus manages to secure a place for his fighters in the upcoming games. However, he has many rivals, and the main one, Tullius, is determined to take Gannicus, Quintus's best gladiator, away from him at any cost.
Creator
Steven S. DeKnight
Steven S. DeKnight
Peter Mensah
Peter Mensah Oenomaus
Lucy Lawless
Lucy Lawless Lucretia
John Hannah
John Hannah Quintus Lentulus Batiatus
Dustin Clare
Dustin Clare Gannicus
Manu Bennett
Manu Bennett Crixus
Series rating

8.7
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 6 episodes
 
Stills
