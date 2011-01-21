Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Seasons
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena All seasons
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
18+
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Starz
Series rating
8.7
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Spartacus: Gods of the Arena"
Season 1
6 episodes
21 January 2011 - 25 February 2011
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree