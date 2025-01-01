Menu
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley quotes
Donald 'Jared' Dunn
Hey! Sorry if I scared you, I know I have somewhat ghost-like features. My uncle used to say, "You look like someone starved a virgin to death."
Gavin Belson
I don't want to live in a world where someone else is making the world a better place better than we are.
Waiter
Are you still enjoying your asparagus, sir?
Peter Gregory
I was never enjoying it. I only eat it for the nutrients. You may take it.
[Repeated line]
Gavin Belson
Fuck!
Zach Woods
Matt Ross
Christopher Evan Welch
