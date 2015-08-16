Menu
Show Me a Hero (2015 - 2015)

Show Me a Hero 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Show Me a Hero" is a pseudo-documentary style HBO series that tells the story of politician and social activist Nick Wasicsko, played by Oscar Isaac in a star-making role that earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor. Suddenly, Wasicsko wins the election for the mayor of Yonkers City Council. The idea of running for mayor seemed surreal to him, so he never thought it was possible. However, his joy is short-lived as he finds himself cornered from all sides as a politician, and all his plans turn out to be failures.
Cast Characters
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder Vinni Restiano
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina Henry J. Spallone
James Belushi
James Belushi Angelo R. Martinelli
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac Nick Wasicsko
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener Mary Dorman
Terry Kinney
Terry Kinney Peter Smith
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Show Me a Hero - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
