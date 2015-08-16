"Show Me a Hero" is a pseudo-documentary style HBO series that tells the story of politician and social activist Nick Wasicsko, played by Oscar Isaac in a star-making role that earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor. Suddenly, Wasicsko wins the election for the mayor of Yonkers City Council. The idea of running for mayor seemed surreal to him, so he never thought it was possible. However, his joy is short-lived as he finds himself cornered from all sides as a politician, and all his plans turn out to be failures.

Expand