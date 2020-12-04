Menu
Selena: The Series (2020 - …)

Selena: The Series 18+
Production year 2020
Country Mexico/USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 38 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 11 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"Selena: The Series" is a multi-part biographical drama with elements of a musical. The story revolves around the life and rise of singer Selena. The creators depict the future artist's childhood, her challenging youth, and her tumultuous journey to worldwide fame. At some point, the main character is faced with the most difficult choice, which allows her to forever stay with what she loves most - music. Special attention is given to Selena's relationships with her family, who, like her, strive to maintain their creative fame.
Cast
Seidy López
Christian Serratos
Pol Rodriges ml.
Gabriel Chavarria
Luis Bordonada
Ricardo Chavira
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7 IMDb
Seasons
Selena: The Series - Part 1 Part 1
2020, 9 episodes
 
Selena: The Series - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
