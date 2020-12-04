"Selena: The Series" is a multi-part biographical drama with elements of a musical. The story revolves around the life and rise of singer Selena. The creators depict the future artist's childhood, her challenging youth, and her tumultuous journey to worldwide fame. At some point, the main character is faced with the most difficult choice, which allows her to forever stay with what she loves most - music. Special attention is given to Selena's relationships with her family, who, like her, strive to maintain their creative fame.

