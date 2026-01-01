Menu
Michaela Watkins
Date of Birth
14 December 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Casual 7.4
Casual (2015)
Brigsby Bear 7.3
Brigsby Bear (2017)
Search Party 7.3
Search Party (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Heart Eyes 6.1
Heart Eyes Heart Eyes
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2025, USA
The American Society of Magical Negroes 4.1
The American Society of Magical Negroes The American Society of Magical Negroes
Comedy, Fantasy 2024, USA
Tiny Beautiful Things 7
Tiny Beautiful Things
Drama, Comedy 2023, USA
You Hurt My Feelings 7.1
You Hurt My Feelings You Hurt My Feelings
Comedy 2023, USA
The Young Wife 4.3
The Young Wife The Young Wife
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Suze 6.7
Suze Suze
Comedy, Drama 2023, Canada
The Dropout 7.3
The Dropout
Drama 2022, USA
The Way Back 6.7
The Way Back The Way Back
Sport, Drama 2020, USA
Bad Therapy 4.3
Bad Therapy Bad Therapy
Comedy 2020, USA
The Unicorn 7
The Unicorn
Comedy, Family, Romantic 2019, USA
A Kid Like Jake 5.5
A Kid Like Jake A Kid Like Jake
Drama 2018, USA
Brittany Runs a Marathon 6.8
Brittany Runs a Marathon Brittany Runs A Marathon
Drama 2018, USA
Ibiza 5.2
Ibiza Ibiza
Romantic, Comedy 2018, USA
Brigsby Bear 7.3
Brigsby Bear Brigsby Bear
Drama 2017, USA
Person to Person 5.7
Person to Person Person to Person
Drama 2017, USA
Easy 6.7
Easy
Comedy 2016, USA
Search Party 7.3
Search Party
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2016, USA
Casual 7.4
Casual
Comedy, Drama 2015, USA
Benched 7
Benched
Comedy 2014, USA
They Came Together 5.6
They Came Together They Came Together
Comedy 2014, USA
Trophy Wife 7.1
Trophy Wife
Comedy 2013, USA
Afternoon Delight 6
Afternoon Delight Afternoon Delight
Drama 2013, USA
Enough Said 7.3
Enough Said Enough Said
Comedy 2013, USA
In a World... 6.3
In a World... In a World...
Comedy 2013, USA
Show more
News about Michaela Watkins’s private life
Hacks poster
Emmy-Winning Comedy 'Hacks' Set to Return for More Laughter: Max Confirms Fifth Season
