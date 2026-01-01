Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Michaela Watkins
Michaela Watkins
Date of Birth
14 December 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Casual
(2015)
7.3
Brigsby Bear
(2017)
7.3
Search Party
(2016)
Filmography
6.1
Heart Eyes
Heart Eyes
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
The American Society of Magical Negroes
The American Society of Magical Negroes
Comedy, Fantasy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7
Tiny Beautiful Things
Drama, Comedy
2023, USA
7.1
You Hurt My Feelings
You Hurt My Feelings
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
The Young Wife
The Young Wife
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
6.7
Suze
Suze
Comedy, Drama
2023, Canada
7.3
The Dropout
Drama
2022, USA
6.7
The Way Back
The Way Back
Sport, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Bad Therapy
Bad Therapy
Comedy
2020, USA
7
The Unicorn
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2019, USA
5.5
A Kid Like Jake
A Kid Like Jake
Drama
2018, USA
6.8
Brittany Runs a Marathon
Brittany Runs A Marathon
Drama
2018, USA
5.2
Ibiza
Ibiza
Romantic, Comedy
2018, USA
7.3
Brigsby Bear
Brigsby Bear
Drama
2017, USA
5.7
Person to Person
Person to Person
Drama
2017, USA
6.7
Easy
Comedy
2016, USA
7.3
Search Party
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2016, USA
7.4
Casual
Comedy, Drama
2015, USA
7
Benched
Comedy
2014, USA
5.6
They Came Together
They Came Together
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Trophy Wife
Comedy
2013, USA
6
Afternoon Delight
Afternoon Delight
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Enough Said
Enough Said
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
In a World...
In a World...
Comedy
2013, USA
Show more
News about Michaela Watkins’s private life
