7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Kinoafisha TV Shows SEAL Team

SEAL Team (2017 - …)

SEAL Team 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS
Streaming service Paramount+
Runtime 114 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "SEAL Team" is an American dramatic action film about an elite team of Marines who protect the world from international terrorists. They are known as "SEALs" for their ability to operate on both land and water. These guys are entrusted with the most dangerous missions, such as capturing militants, conducting covert operations behind enemy lines, and rescuing hostages. The "Bravo" special forces unit is led by Chief Jason Hayes, who personally selects the fighters and takes responsibility for each of them as if they were his own son.
Creator
Benjamin Cavell
Jessica Pare
Jessica Pare Mandy Ellis
Neil Brown Jr.
Neil Brown Jr. Ray Perry
A.J. Buckley Sonny Quinn
Toni Trucks Lisa Davis
Max Thieriot
Max Thieriot Clay Spenser
7.7
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
SEAL Team - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 22 episodes
 
SEAL Team - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 22 episodes
 
SEAL Team - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 20 episodes
 
SEAL Team - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 16 episodes
 
SEAL Team - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 14 episodes
 
SEAL Team - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 10 episodes
 
SEAL Team - Season 7 Season 7
2024, 10 episodes
 
