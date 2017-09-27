The TV series "SEAL Team" is an American dramatic action film about an elite team of Marines who protect the world from international terrorists. They are known as "SEALs" for their ability to operate on both land and water. These guys are entrusted with the most dangerous missions, such as capturing militants, conducting covert operations behind enemy lines, and rescuing hostages. The "Bravo" special forces unit is led by Chief Jason Hayes, who personally selects the fighters and takes responsibility for each of them as if they were his own son.

Expand