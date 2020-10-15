Menu
Russian
Kinoafisha TV Shows Rummeyt

Rummeyt (2020 - 2020)

Руммейт 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service More.tv
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Roommates" is a Russian TV series produced by more.tv. The main characters are three young provincials who come to the capital in search of a better life. They truly change when a large sum of money falls out of the wall of a Moscow apartment building. Unfortunately, their happiness is short-lived. They have to work hard to pay back the entire amount they received. In this difficult situation, the guys are helped by "knowledgeable" neighbors who are willing to share their experience. Among them are an aging ballerina, migrant workers from nearby foreign countries, and a British man who is a big fan of Russian culture.
Cast
Olga Volkova
Anfisa Chernyh
Azamat Nigmanov
Yuliya Serina
Aram Vardevanyan
Stiven Tomas Oksner
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
4.5 IMDb
Seasons
Rummeyt - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
soundtrack Rummeyt
