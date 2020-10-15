"Roommates" is a Russian TV series produced by more.tv. The main characters are three young provincials who come to the capital in search of a better life. They truly change when a large sum of money falls out of the wall of a Moscow apartment building. Unfortunately, their happiness is short-lived. They have to work hard to pay back the entire amount they received. In this difficult situation, the guys are helped by "knowledgeable" neighbors who are willing to share their experience. Among them are an aging ballerina, migrant workers from nearby foreign countries, and a British man who is a big fan of Russian culture.

