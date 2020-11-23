"Rodkom" is a multi-episode comedy show produced by the STS channel. The main character is the ambitious father Shmelev, who, after his wife's infidelity, tries to gain custody of his son. Following his lawyer's advice, Shmelev does everything possible to stand out and demonstrate his best qualities. As a result, Shmelev moves with his child to live with his mother and enrolls his son in a new school - the same one he once attended. However, his reputation in this educational institution is not the best.

