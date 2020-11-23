Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Rodkom poster
Rodkom poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Rodkom

Rodkom (2020 - 2021)

Родком 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 15 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"Rodkom" is a multi-episode comedy show produced by the STS channel. The main character is the ambitious father Shmelev, who, after his wife's infidelity, tries to gain custody of his son. Following his lawyer's advice, Shmelev does everything possible to stand out and demonstrate his best qualities. As a result, Shmelev moves with his child to live with his mother and enrolls his son in a new school - the same one he once attended. However, his reputation in this educational institution is not the best.
Родком - trailer второго сезона
Rodkom  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Viktor Horinyak
Viktor Horinyak Сергей Шмелёв
Nikita Tarasov
Nikita Tarasov адвокат
Anastasiya Imamova
Anastasiya Imamova Лида Бакунчик
Ekaterina Kuznetsova
Ekaterina Kuznetsova Лена Афанасьева
Olga Lerman
Olga Lerman Света Суркова
Alina Alekseeva
Alina Alekseeva Маша Быстрова
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Series About Children Best Series About Children

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Rodkom - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 21 episodes
 
Rodkom - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 17 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more