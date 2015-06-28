Menu
Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.8
Roditeli

Roditeli (2015 - 2020)

Родители 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Супер
Runtime 45 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Parents" is a comedic series about the everyday life of an ordinary family. Maria and Alexander, a married couple, have been together for a long time and have three children, so they know all about parenting. Their eldest son, Tim, considers himself independent and self-reliant. The middle child, energetic 12-year-old Ilya, is a football enthusiast. And the youngest, Maxim, is a curious elementary school student. The parents constantly have to find ways to connect with each child, keep up with their activities, and handle the never-ending questions of the eternal "why."
Cast
Cast
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Mariya Poroshina
Anastasiya Akatova
Aleksandr Samoylenko ml.
Nikita Mitasov
Aleksey Yurchenko
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Roditeli - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 48 episodes
 
Roditeli - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 20 episodes
 
Roditeli - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 20 episodes
 
Roditeli - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
