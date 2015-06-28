"Parents" is a comedic series about the everyday life of an ordinary family. Maria and Alexander, a married couple, have been together for a long time and have three children, so they know all about parenting. Their eldest son, Tim, considers himself independent and self-reliant. The middle child, energetic 12-year-old Ilya, is a football enthusiast. And the youngest, Maxim, is a curious elementary school student. The parents constantly have to find ways to connect with each child, keep up with their activities, and handle the never-ending questions of the eternal "why."

