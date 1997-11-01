Menu
Riget
18+
Production year
1994
Country
Denmark
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
DR1
Streaming service
Viaplay
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
8.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Kingdom"
Season 1
4 episodes
24 November 1994 - 15 December 1994
Season 2
4 episodes
1 November 1997 - 22 November 1997
Season 3. Exodus
5 episodes
9 October 2022 - 30 October 2022
