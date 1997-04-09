Menu
The Kingdom

The Kingdom (1994 - 2022)

Riget 18+
Production year 1994
Country Denmark
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel DR1
Streaming service Viaplay
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The action takes place in the Kingdom Hospital. The hospital is located on swamps where reservoirs of laundry detergent used to be. Every day, a huge amount of clothes was soaked there, and steam enveloped the area. Then a hospital was built there, and the place of the laundresses was taken by doctors. Among the outstanding doctors is Dr. Kruger. It was he who killed his illegitimate daughter within the hospital walls in 1919. Many years later, the inhabitants of the Kingdom hear the girl's moans. Madame Drusse, who is interested in spiritualism, appears in the hospital...
The Kingdom  trailer третьего сезона
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard The Swedish lawyer
Udo Kier
Udo Kier Aage Krüger / Little Brother
Ernst-Hugo Järegård Helmer
Baard Owe Prof. Palle Bondo
Ghita Nørby
Ghita Nørby Rigmor
Søren Pilmark Krogshøj
Cast and Crew

Seasons
The Kingdom - Season 1 Season 1
1994, 4 episodes
 
The Kingdom - Season 2 Season 2
1997, 4 episodes
 
The Kingdom - Season 3. Exodus Season 3. Exodus
2022, 5 episodes
 
Stills
