The action takes place in the Kingdom Hospital. The hospital is located on swamps where reservoirs of laundry detergent used to be. Every day, a huge amount of clothes was soaked there, and steam enveloped the area. Then a hospital was built there, and the place of the laundresses was taken by doctors. Among the outstanding doctors is Dr. Kruger. It was he who killed his illegitimate daughter within the hospital walls in 1919. Many years later, the inhabitants of the Kingdom hear the girl's moans. Madame Drusse, who is interested in spiritualism, appears in the hospital...

