The Kingdom
Helmer
Here is Denmark, excreted from limestone. There is Sweden, chiselled from granite. Danish scum!
Helmer
Danish scum!
Lars von Trier
Next time, prepare to take the good with the evil.
Man from Haiti
What do you want me to do?
Helmer
Do like we do in Sweden: bribe somebody!
Stig Helmer
No more Mr. Nice Guy!
Bondo
I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that I can't prove anything.
Dishwasher 2
The good will cry and the evil will laugh. That's what they say!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ernst-Hugo Järegård
Lars von Trier
Baard Owe
