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Kinoafisha TV Shows RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (2021 - …)

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA/Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 26 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes

TV series description

"RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness" is an original project by Netflix based on the Resident Evil video game series. The series takes place in 2006, between the events of the fourth and fifth installments of the game. The main characters are old friends Leon Scott Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Following a cyber attack on the White House, which Leon was supposed to investigate, the area becomes infested with zombies. Meanwhile, Claire, who is in another country, discovers that the incident was caused by an experiment connected to Leon's former military partner, Jason.
Cast
Cast
Nick Apostolides
Nick Apostolides
Stephanie Panisello
Stephanie Panisello
Ray Chase
Ray Chase
Jona Xiao
Jona Xiao
Joe Thomas
Doug Stone
Doug Stone
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Action genre  In the Anime genre  In the Horror genre  In the Sci-Fi genre  In the genre  In series of USA  In series of Japan  In series of 2021 
Seasons
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 4 episodes
 
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