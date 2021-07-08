"RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness" is an original project by Netflix based on the Resident Evil video game series. The series takes place in 2006, between the events of the fourth and fifth installments of the game. The main characters are old friends Leon Scott Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Following a cyber attack on the White House, which Leon was supposed to investigate, the area becomes infested with zombies. Meanwhile, Claire, who is in another country, discovers that the incident was caused by an experiment connected to Leon's former military partner, Jason.

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