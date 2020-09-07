Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Record of Youth

Record of Youth (2020 - 2020)

Record of Youth 18+
Production year 2020
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel tvN
Runtime 24 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Record of Youth" is a series about young people who strive to fulfill their cherished dreams, regardless of circumstances and the opinions of others. Sa Hae-jun is a good-natured realist who is trying to become a famous actor and model. His best friend and competitor in the cutthroat entertainment industry, Won Hae-ho, hopes to achieve success without the support of his wealthy family. An Jeong-ha is a talented makeup artist, but on her journey towards her goal, she experiences many failures due to her lack of self-confidence and insecurities.
Cast
So-dam Park
Park Seo-joon
Shin Dong-mi
Park Bo-geom
Byeon Woo-seok
Ha Hee-ra
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Record of Youth - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
