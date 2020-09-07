"Record of Youth" is a series about young people who strive to fulfill their cherished dreams, regardless of circumstances and the opinions of others. Sa Hae-jun is a good-natured realist who is trying to become a famous actor and model. His best friend and competitor in the cutthroat entertainment industry, Won Hae-ho, hopes to achieve success without the support of his wealthy family. An Jeong-ha is a talented makeup artist, but on her journey towards her goal, she experiences many failures due to her lack of self-confidence and insecurities.

