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Lee Chang-hoon
Lee Chang-hoon Lee Chang-hoon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Chang-hoon

Lee Chang-hoon

Lee Chang-hoon

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Resident Playbook 8.0
Resident Playbook (2025)
Daehaengsa 7.6
Daehaengsa (2023)
Record of Youth 7.1
Record of Youth (2020)

Filmography

Resident Playbook 8
Resident Playbook
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Typhoon Family
Typhoon Family
Drama, Family, History, 2025, South Korea
Eonni Yujeong 6.6
Eonni Yujeong Eonni Yujeong
Drama 2024, South Korea
King the Land 6.1
King the Land
Comedy, Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
Daehaengsa 7.6
Daehaengsa
Drama, 2023, South Korea
Delightfully Deceitful 6.9
Delightfully Deceitful
Drama, Crime, 2023, South Korea
A Model Family 6.5
A Model Family
Drama, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
The Grotesque Mansion 6
The Grotesque Mansion Goe-gi-maen-syon
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2021, South Korea
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