Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Chang-hoon
Lee Chang-hoon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Chang-hoon
Lee Chang-hoon
Lee Chang-hoon
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
Resident Playbook
(2025)
7.6
Daehaengsa
(2023)
7.1
Record of Youth
(2020)
Filmography
8
Resident Playbook
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
Typhoon Family
Drama, Family, History,
2025, South Korea
6.6
Eonni Yujeong
Eonni Yujeong
Drama
2024, South Korea
6.1
King the Land
Comedy, Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
7.6
Daehaengsa
Drama,
2023, South Korea
6.9
Delightfully Deceitful
Drama, Crime,
2023, South Korea
6.5
A Model Family
Drama, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
6
The Grotesque Mansion
Goe-gi-maen-syon
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2021, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree