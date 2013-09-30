Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Spies

Spies (2013 - 2013)

Разведчицы 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 49 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 9 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

A few months before the start of the war, experienced Major Vorotynnikov is tasked with creating and leading a squad of female military intelligence agents. At the same time, two completely different girls, Zoya Velichko and Arina Prozorovskaya, meet under tragic circumstances. Both have just been charged with crimes that will result in years of imprisonment: Arina for treason against the Motherland, and Zoya for a murder she did not commit. After studying the girls' biographies, Vorotynnikov offers them a chance to join the spy school and thus correct the mistakes of their past.
Cast
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Svetlana Ivanova
Lyanka Gryu
Nikolay Dobrynin
Svetlana Ustinova
Yevgeny Pronin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
Spies - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 12 episodes
 
Stills
