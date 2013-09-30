A few months before the start of the war, experienced Major Vorotynnikov is tasked with creating and leading a squad of female military intelligence agents. At the same time, two completely different girls, Zoya Velichko and Arina Prozorovskaya, meet under tragic circumstances. Both have just been charged with crimes that will result in years of imprisonment: Arina for treason against the Motherland, and Zoya for a murder she did not commit. After studying the girls' biographies, Vorotynnikov offers them a chance to join the spy school and thus correct the mistakes of their past.

