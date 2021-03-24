"¿Quién mató a Sara?" is a new Mexican series in the genre of crime drama, developed by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a man named Alex, who was unjustly convicted and imprisoned for the brutal murder of his sister Sara in the distant past. After eighteen years, the main character is released and prepares his own plan for revenge. He wants to find the person truly responsible for the girl's death. Alex quickly discovers some clues in the case that lead him to the trail of the real killer. But can the main character achieve justice on his own? Because his opponent is far from being as simple as it may have seemed at first glance.

