Kinoafisha TV Shows Who Killed Sara?

Who Killed Sara? (2021 - 2022)

¿Quién mató a Sara? 18+
Production year 2021
Country Mexico
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 40 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 16 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"¿Quién mató a Sara?" is a new Mexican series in the genre of crime drama, developed by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a man named Alex, who was unjustly convicted and imprisoned for the brutal murder of his sister Sara in the distant past. After eighteen years, the main character is released and prepares his own plan for revenge. He wants to find the person truly responsible for the girl's death. Alex quickly discovers some clues in the case that lead him to the trail of the real killer. But can the main character achieve justice on his own? Because his opponent is far from being as simple as it may have seemed at first glance.
Кто убил Сару? - trailer третьего сезона
Who Killed Sara?  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Manolo Cardona
Ginés García Millán
Claudia Ramírez
Ximena Lamadrid
Juan Carlos Remolina
Ana Lucía Domínguez
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Who Killed Sara? - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Who Killed Sara? - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Who Killed Sara? - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 7 episodes
 
