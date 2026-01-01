Menu
Manolo Cardona
Manolo Cardona
Manolo Cardona
Date of Birth
25 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.7
Undertow
(2009)
7.3
La Hermandad
(2016)
6.8
Salgueiro Maia: The Implicated
(2022)
Filmography
6.7
Pacífico
Pacífico
Horror, Sci-Fi
2026, Argentina
5.2
Medusa
Thriller
2025, Colombia
5.7
Death's Roulette
Uno Para Morir
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2023, Colombia
Watch trailer
5.4
A Deadly Invitation
Invitación a un Asesinato
Comedy, Detective, Thriller
2023, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.3
Upon Open Sky
A Cielo Abierto
Crime, Drama
2023, Spain / Mexico
5.7
Now and Then
Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
6.8
Salgueiro Maia: The Implicated
Salgueiro Maia - O Implicado
Biography, Drama
2022, Portugal
6.2
Who Killed Sara?
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2021, Mexico
5.9
El cuaderno de Sara
El cuaderno de Sara
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2018, Spain
7.3
La Hermandad
Drama, Thriller
2016, Mexico
6.5
Fort Bliss
Fort Bliss
Drama
2014, USA / Turkey
5.5
The Last Death
La última muerte
Action, Drama, Horror
2011, Mexico / Argentina
7.7
Undertow
Contracorriente
Drama
2009, Peru / Colombia
Watch trailer
5.1
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Comedy, Adventure
2008, USA
Watch trailer
