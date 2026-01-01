Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Manolo Cardona
Manolo Cardona Manolo Cardona
Kinoafisha Persons Manolo Cardona

Manolo Cardona

Manolo Cardona

Date of Birth
25 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Undertow 7.7
Undertow (2009)
La Hermandad 7.3
La Hermandad (2016)
Salgueiro Maia: The Implicated 6.8
Salgueiro Maia: The Implicated (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pacífico 6.7
Pacífico Pacífico
Horror, Sci-Fi 2026, Argentina
Medusa 5.2
Medusa
Thriller 2025, Colombia
Death's Roulette 5.7
Death's Roulette Uno Para Morir
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2023, Colombia
Watch trailer
A Deadly Invitation 5.4
A Deadly Invitation Invitación a un Asesinato
Comedy, Detective, Thriller 2023, Mexico
Watch trailer
Upon Open Sky 6.3
Upon Open Sky A Cielo Abierto
Crime, Drama 2023, Spain / Mexico
Now and Then 5.7
Now and Then
Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Salgueiro Maia: The Implicated 6.8
Salgueiro Maia: The Implicated Salgueiro Maia - O Implicado
Biography, Drama 2022, Portugal
Who Killed Sara? 6.2
Who Killed Sara?
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2021, Mexico
El cuaderno de Sara 5.9
El cuaderno de Sara El cuaderno de Sara
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2018, Spain
La Hermandad 7.3
La Hermandad
Drama, Thriller 2016, Mexico
Fort Bliss 6.5
Fort Bliss Fort Bliss
Drama 2014, USA / Turkey
The Last Death 5.5
The Last Death La última muerte
Action, Drama, Horror 2011, Mexico / Argentina
Undertow 7.7
Undertow Contracorriente
Drama 2009, Peru / Colombia
Watch trailer
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 5.1
Beverly Hills Chihuahua Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more