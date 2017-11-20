Menu
Psihologini (2017 - 2019)

Психологини 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 16 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Psychologists" is a comedy series from the STS channel, centered around three women with psychological education. Tatyana conducts consultations and tries to write a book, Victoria teaches women how to attract a wealthy man, despite being married to a househusband, and Alina works at a school and is in search of a future husband. Many years later, the friends reunite just as each of them is facing numerous problems in their personal lives. Together, they help each other professionally diagnose the problems and find solutions.
Cast
Anna Starshenbaum
Sofya Kashtanova
Egor Koreshkov
Dmitriy Endaltsev
Olga Khokhlova
Anastasiya Panina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
Psihologini - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 21 episodes
 
Psihologini - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 21 episodes
 
Stills
