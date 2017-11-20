"Psychologists" is a comedy series from the STS channel, centered around three women with psychological education. Tatyana conducts consultations and tries to write a book, Victoria teaches women how to attract a wealthy man, despite being married to a househusband, and Alina works at a school and is in search of a future husband. Many years later, the friends reunite just as each of them is facing numerous problems in their personal lives. Together, they help each other professionally diagnose the problems and find solutions.

