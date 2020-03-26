Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.3
Proekt «Anna Nikolaevna»

Proekt «Anna Nikolaevna» (2020 - …)

Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 51 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 14 hours 27 minutes

TV series description

"The Project 'Anna Nikolaevna' is a comedic-fantasy series about a female android created by Russian scientists. She is meant to be a universal soldier, protecting ordinary citizens from any misfortunes and safeguarding them from crime. After a brief encounter with the robot named Anna Nikolaevna, it becomes clear that she doesn't fully understand the realities of Russia. In order to familiarize her with humanity, the scientists send the android to a regular police department in a small town in the countryside."
Proekt «Anna Nikolaevna»  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Fyodor Lavrov
Fyodor Lavrov лейтенант Вячеслав Ляпин, опер
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova мама Пожарского
Nikita Tarasov
Nikita Tarasov Назимов
Anna Kotova
Anna Kotova Женя
Anton Vasilyev
Anton Vasilyev Свищев
Anton Filipenko
Anton Filipenko майор Андрей Маратович Пожарский, следователь
TV Series About Female Detectives TV Series About Female Detectives
Police and Detective Series Police and Detective Series

6.3 IMDb
Seasons
Proekt «Anna Nikolaevna» - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Proekt «Anna Nikolaevna» - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 9 episodes
 
Season 3
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
tamara.orlova.00 3 April 2022, 11:50
Умеют наши создавать кино!
