"The Project 'Anna Nikolaevna' is a comedic-fantasy series about a female android created by Russian scientists. She is meant to be a universal soldier, protecting ordinary citizens from any misfortunes and safeguarding them from crime. After a brief encounter with the robot named Anna Nikolaevna, it becomes clear that she doesn't fully understand the realities of Russia. In order to familiarize her with humanity, the scientists send the android to a regular police department in a small town in the countryside."

