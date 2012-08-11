"Tender Leaves, Poisonous Roots" is a Russian detective film based on the book by Elena Mikhalkova. After an 18-year hiatus, former classmates decide to gather and spend a weekend at a countryside hotel. The girls want to find out how their friends' lives have turned out after school. However, with each passing hour, more horrifying details about their last year of school come to light. Soon, one of the friends is found murdered in a hotel room. The detective's wife becomes the main suspect. Her husband is forced to start his own investigation...

