Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots

Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots (2019 - 2022)

Нежные листья, ядовитые корни 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 13 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ТВ Центр
Runtime 39 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Tender Leaves, Poisonous Roots" is a Russian detective film based on the book by Elena Mikhalkova. After an 18-year hiatus, former classmates decide to gather and spend a weekend at a countryside hotel. The girls want to find out how their friends' lives have turned out after school. However, with each passing hour, more horrifying details about their last year of school come to light. Soon, one of the friends is found murdered in a hotel room. The detective's wife becomes the main suspect. Her husband is forced to start his own investigation...
Cast
Valentina Mazunina
Yevgeny Pronin
Evgeniya Kuznetsova
Aleksey Vakulov
Alena Starostina
Polina Voychenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 4 Season 4
2015, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 5 Season 5
2015, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 6 Season 6
2015, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 7 Season 7
2015, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 8 Season 8
2019, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 9 Season 9
2019, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 10 Season 10
2019, 4 episodes
 
Delicate Leaves, Poisoned Roots - Season 11 Season 11
2019, 4 episodes
 
Season 12
2022, 4 episodes
 
Season 13
2022, 4 episodes
 
