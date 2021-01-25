"Flight" is a Russian dramatic thriller. The story revolves around employees of a construction company in the capital city who go on a business trip to Perm. By a twist of fate, they confuse the airports and miss their scheduled flight. Shortly after, the characters learn that the plane they missed has crashed. None of the passengers survived. This tragedy forces all the characters to change their attitude towards the world around them, reassess their own actions, and begin to take truly bold and desperate steps.

