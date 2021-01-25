Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Six Empty Seats poster
Six Empty Seats poster
Six Empty Seats poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Six Empty Seats

Six Empty Seats (2021 - …)

Полет 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 7 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Flight" is a Russian dramatic thriller. The story revolves around employees of a construction company in the capital city who go on a business trip to Perm. By a twist of fate, they confuse the airports and miss their scheduled flight. Shortly after, the characters learn that the plane they missed has crashed. None of the passengers survived. This tragedy forces all the characters to change their attitude towards the world around them, reassess their own actions, and begin to take truly bold and desperate steps.
Cast
Cast
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Oksana Akinshina
Oksana Akinshina
Nikita Efremov
Nikita Efremov
Timofey Tribuntsev
Timofey Tribuntsev
Aleksandr Robak
Aleksandr Robak
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Six Empty Seats - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more