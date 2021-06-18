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Kinoafisha TV Shows Physical

Physical (2021 - …)

Physical 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Physical" is a TV series produced by the streaming service Apple TV+ and directed by Craig Gillespie, known for films like "I, Tonya" and "Cruella". The main character is Sheila Rubin, a housewife from San Diego. Once a part of the bohemian university scene, she is now trapped in the routine of taking her child to school, buying groceries, and cooking dinner. She has developed a habit of suppressing her problems, and as a result, a hostile voice in her head constantly reminds her of her insignificance. However, one day she accidentally finds herself in an aerobics class, and her life takes a dramatic turn.
Physical - Trailer season 3
Physical  Trailer season 3
Cast
Cast
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne
Rory Scovel
Rory Scovel
Paul Sparks
Paul Sparks
Grace Kelly Quigley
Della Saba
Della Saba
Lou Taylor Pucci
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Series That Break Female Stereotypes Series That Break Female Stereotypes

Series rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Comedy genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Physical - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Physical - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 10 episodes
 
Physical - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 10 episodes
 
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soundtrack Physical
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