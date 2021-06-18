"Physical" is a TV series produced by the streaming service Apple TV+ and directed by Craig Gillespie, known for films like "I, Tonya" and "Cruella". The main character is Sheila Rubin, a housewife from San Diego. Once a part of the bohemian university scene, she is now trapped in the routine of taking her child to school, buying groceries, and cooking dinner. She has developed a habit of suppressing her problems, and as a result, a hostile voice in her head constantly reminds her of her insignificance. However, one day she accidentally finds herself in an aerobics class, and her life takes a dramatic turn.

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