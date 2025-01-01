Menu
Peterburgskie tayny (1994 - 1998)

Production year 1994
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 52 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The high society of 19th century St. Petersburg is steeped in intrigue. Bored princes gamble away fortunes and engage in affairs with inexperienced beauties, while their wives grow old and hardened in spirit. Balls, receptions, gossip, and social flattery - all of this seems distant and unreal to Anna Chechevinskaya. Secretly from her elderly father, she passionately falls in love with her married neighbor, Prince Shadursky. The prince, intoxicated by the attention of the young girl, begins to court her, disregarding the suffering that awaits Anna at the end of their affair.
Elena Yakovleva
Elena Yakovleva Княжна Анна Чечевинская
Nikolai Karachentsov
Nikolai Karachentsov Сергей Антонович Ковров
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva Княгиня Татьяна Львовна Шадурская
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina генеральша Амалия фон Шпильце
Valeriy Barinov
Valeriy Barinov Полиевкт Харлампиевич Хлебонасущенский
Evgeniya Kryukova
Evgeniya Kryukova Юлия Николаевна Бероева
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Peterburgskie tayny - Season 1 Season 1
1994, 60 episodes
 
