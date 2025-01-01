The high society of 19th century St. Petersburg is steeped in intrigue. Bored princes gamble away fortunes and engage in affairs with inexperienced beauties, while their wives grow old and hardened in spirit. Balls, receptions, gossip, and social flattery - all of this seems distant and unreal to Anna Chechevinskaya. Secretly from her elderly father, she passionately falls in love with her married neighbor, Prince Shadursky. The prince, intoxicated by the attention of the young girl, begins to court her, disregarding the suffering that awaits Anna at the end of their affair.

