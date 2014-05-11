"Penny Dreadful" is a British-American TV series that airs on Showtime. The title of the show refers to a once-popular genre of literature known as "penny dreadfuls," which featured witches, monsters, vampires, and other terrifying creatures as their main characters. The series is set in 19th century London, where a renowned explorer gathers a group of individuals whom he believes can help him find the kidnapped girl, Mina. Among the invited guests are the enigmatic psychic named Vanessa, the skilled weapons expert Ethan Chandler, and the anatomy professor Victor Frankenstein.

Expand