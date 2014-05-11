Menu
Penny Dreadful poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Penny Dreadful

Penny Dreadful (2014 - 2016)

Penny Dreadful 18+
Production year 2014
Country Ireland/Great Britain/USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 27 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Penny Dreadful" is a British-American TV series that airs on Showtime. The title of the show refers to a once-popular genre of literature known as "penny dreadfuls," which featured witches, monsters, vampires, and other terrifying creatures as their main characters. The series is set in 19th century London, where a renowned explorer gathers a group of individuals whom he believes can help him find the kidnapped girl, Mina. Among the invited guests are the enigmatic psychic named Vanessa, the skilled weapons expert Ethan Chandler, and the anatomy professor Victor Frankenstein.
Cast
Josh Hartnett
Eva Green
Timothy Dalton
Helen McCrory
Rory Kinnear
Simon Russell Beale
TV Series Set in the 19th Century TV Series Set in the 19th Century

Seasons
Penny Dreadful - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 8 episodes
 
Penny Dreadful - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 10 episodes
 
Penny Dreadful - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Олег Скрынько 25 January 2023, 17:37
Интересная задумка, которая сильно напоминает лигу выдающихся джентльменов. Но как то уж слишком растянуто вышло. Не хватает бодрого повествования
