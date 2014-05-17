Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Papa dlya Sofii

Papa dlya Sofii (2014 - 2014)

Папа для Софии 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Papa for Sofia" is a series about a responsible accountant with personal life problems. All her friends are getting married and having children, while the conservative Kulikova is called a gray mouse by strangers. One day, a charming young man comes to the office for an inspection, and the girl spends the night with him. In the morning, charismatic Igor, out of polite intentions, invites Varvara to Moscow. However, the heroine believes that she has truly found her love, quits her job, and sets off to find happiness in the capital.
Cast
Karina Andolenko
Glafira Tarhanova
Alyona Ivchenko
Aleksandr Hvashchinskiy
Alla Muzaleva
Denis Varenov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.4 IMDb
Seasons
Papa dlya Sofii - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 4 episodes
 
