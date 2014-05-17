"Papa for Sofia" is a series about a responsible accountant with personal life problems. All her friends are getting married and having children, while the conservative Kulikova is called a gray mouse by strangers. One day, a charming young man comes to the office for an inspection, and the girl spends the night with him. In the morning, charismatic Igor, out of polite intentions, invites Varvara to Moscow. However, the heroine believes that she has truly found her love, quits her job, and sets off to find happiness in the capital.

