"Ozabochennye" is a comedy series produced by Comedy Club Production, with the idea conceived by Semen Slepakov. The plot revolves around three friends who have moved to Moscow in search of simple female happiness and success. The main character is Sasha Gvozdikova, who works as a creative director and sleeps with her married boss. One day, Sasha meets her old friend Katya Neplyueva, who boasts about her successful life in Moscow. Inspired by Katya, Sasha decides to move to the capital and fulfill her long-standing dream of becoming a writer. Following her, her best friend Alena Kremleva also moves, hoping to find a wealthy man for herself.

