Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.6
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ozabochennye, ili Lyubov zla

Ozabochennye, ili Lyubov zla (2015 - 2015)

Озабоченные, или Любовь зла 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 8 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"Ozabochennye" is a comedy series produced by Comedy Club Production, with the idea conceived by Semen Slepakov. The plot revolves around three friends who have moved to Moscow in search of simple female happiness and success. The main character is Sasha Gvozdikova, who works as a creative director and sleeps with her married boss. One day, Sasha meets her old friend Katya Neplyueva, who boasts about her successful life in Moscow. Inspired by Katya, Sasha decides to move to the capital and fulfill her long-standing dream of becoming a writer. Following her, her best friend Alena Kremleva also moves, hoping to find a wealthy man for herself.
Cast
Mariya Shalaeva
Olga Dibtseva
Sergey Burunov
Maksim Leonidov
Ivan Shmakov
Nikolay Shrayber
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Ozabochennye, ili Lyubov zla - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 21 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
