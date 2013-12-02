Menu
Russian
Ottepel poster
8.2 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ottepel

Ottepel (2013 - 2013)

Оттепель 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 57 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 11 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"Thaw" is a Russian TV series about filmmakers in the 1960s. Todorovsky dedicated the film to his father, who started working as a cameraman during this period. The plot revolves around the filming of a fictional movie called "The Girl and the Brigadier" and depicts the difficulties faced by the film crew. There is no strong political agenda here - only an unexpected sense of freedom that the main characters are trying to experience. At the same time, the story also delves into the personal experiences of everyone involved in the production of the film.
Cast
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Mikhail Efremov
Pavel Derevyanko
Anya Chipovskaya
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Viktoriya Isakova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Ottepel - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
