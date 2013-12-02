"Thaw" is a Russian TV series about filmmakers in the 1960s. Todorovsky dedicated the film to his father, who started working as a cameraman during this period. The plot revolves around the filming of a fictional movie called "The Girl and the Brigadier" and depicts the difficulties faced by the film crew. There is no strong political agenda here - only an unexpected sense of freedom that the main characters are trying to experience. At the same time, the story also delves into the personal experiences of everyone involved in the production of the film.

Expand