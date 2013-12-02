Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ottepel
Seasons
Ottepel All seasons
Оттепель
16+
Production year
2013
Country
Russia
Episode duration
57 minutes
TV channel
Первый канал
Series rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Ottepel"
Season 1
12 episodes
2 December 2013 - 10 December 2013
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree